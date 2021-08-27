LTS Announces Schedule Changes Due To Hurricane Ida

With Hurricane Ida expected to make landfall on Sunday along the Gulf Coast, Lafayette Transit System has made some changes to its schedule.

Beginning on Saturday, August 28, 2021, LTS will operate at reduced capacity.

Starting on Sunday, August 29, 2021, through Monday, August 30, 2021, LTS will not provide service.

Service will begin again on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, as long as the weather is safe for travel.

LTS riders should plan for longer than normal wait times, possible departure and arrival delays, and monitor the weather for any unexpected changes.

