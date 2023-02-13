Magnificent 2.5-Mile Canyon in Louisiana—So Unknown Google Maps Doesn’t Even List It

If you love nature, a little-known 2.5-mile canyon in Louisiana will blow your mind. Tims Canyon Trail is an easy to moderately difficult hiking trail with beautiful flowers and foliage nestled under a canopy of woods that might have you thinking you're no longer in Louisiana. It's so unknown, Google Maps doesn't even label it.

Tims Canyon Trail is located in the Kisatchie National Forest near the Ahtus Melder Campground. In fact, the only way to find Tims Canyon Trail is to plus Ahtus Melder Campground into your GPS.

Tims Canyon Trail is unlike any other hiking trail in Louisiana. There are no caves, swampland or paved walking and biking paths—just natural beauty that takes you through a beautiful canyon.

The red clay and sandy canyon will require the appropriate footwear. And note, after rainfall it becomes extremely sticky and sloshy. According to onlyinyourstate.com, after significant rain, the canyon can feel like quicksand.

It's an incredibly peaceful trail, too. You might just find that you have it all to yourself. Just you and the symphony of sounds from the songbirds up above!-onlyinyourstate.com

The Kisatchie National Forest is filled with stunning trails and one very uniquely unknown canyon called Tims Canyon Trail.

Enjoy this 2.4-mile out-and-back trail near Alexandria, Louisiana. Generally considered an easy route, it takes an average of 46 min to complete. This is a popular trail for birding, hiking, and running, but you can still enjoy some solitude during quieter times of day. The best times to visit this trail are March through November. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash. -alltrails.com

