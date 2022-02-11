Great Hiking Trails in Louisiana: Here Is a List

As we await the arrival of warmer weather in Acadiana, our minds turn to spending more time outdoors.

A walk around the neighborhood is nice, but if you want to get away from the hustle and bustle of Lafayette and get a little more into nature, where do you go?

Well, there are some places that are close to Lafayette that fit the bill, and even more that are within a few hours' drive that are worth the trip.

A recent post in the Acadiana subreddit asks about trails in the woods near Lafayette, and several people chimed in to offer recommendations.

Is anyone aware of any trails through forests/woods nearby or in Lafayette? Preferably lesser-known without too many people around generally, there's just something about being alone with the forest and your thoughts. - u/photopigment, via Reddit

While I love the peace and serenity that one can find on the bayous and in the marshes in and around Acadiana, there is something to be said about the tranquility that can be found in the forest.

A trail through the woods with tall pines all around and no sound of civilization save for your own breathing would make for a great afternoon, am I right?

Well, you might not be able to find a forest in Lafayette, but there are some great options nearby. Check out the list below, and know that some of these areas require a day-use fee, others are free. Be certain to click through to the individual websites for the complete details.

