The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a major fire at an apartment complex Friday night, just off the campus of LSU.

The apartment complex is located on July Street, near LSU, and is a housing favorite for college students.

WBRZ reports, "Firefighters took nearly two hours getting the flames under control. The cause of the fire is undetermined."

In photos and videos after sunrise, you can see that most of the complex has been destroyed and that a large portion of it has seemed to collapse.

Luckily no one was injured in this major fire., but many were displaced in the middle of the night as temperatures dipped in the 20s Friday night and into early Saturday morning.

We'll continue to follow this developing story out of Baton Rouge and here are more photos released by the Baton Rouge Fire Department