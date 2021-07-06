A man in Lake Charles climbed up on a billboard Monday morning and he refused to come down for quite some time.

According to KPLC-TV out of Lake Charles people thought that the man was on the billboard to do repairs, but when he just sat there, authorities were called to the scene.

Lake Charles Police closed roads surrounding the billboard, but authorities told KPLC that the man never threatened to harm himself.

KPLC-TV

KPLC-TV

Those nearby credit a compassionate police officer for getting the man to come down from the sign without any incident.

As you will see in the news package from KPLC-TV, the man came down from the billboard with the assistance of a ladder truck from the local fire department.

KPLC-T

The man was reportedly brought to a nearby medical facility for an evaluation.

You can see a video of the man on the billboard by visiting KPLC-TV's story below.