Man Runs Across Street During Hurricane Ida To Close Blown Out Window for Evacuated Neighbor

While Hurricane Ida does her best to kill the spirit of every Louisiana resident in her path, there are some folks whose resilience simply can't be broken.

A video shared by Luke Johnson on Twitter shows a man in the New Orleans neighborhood of Algier's Point springing into action when he realized his evacuated neighbor's window had blown out during Hurricane Ida.

UPDATE: The woman who actually lives in the home reached out on Twitter to thank Luke Johnson for sharing the video, as well as her neighbor for looking out for her.

Looks like someone is getting hugs and drinks real soon.

As the wind whips trees back and forth, you can tell that the hurricane-force winds were ramping up as Ida continued her trek inland, but it didn't stop this guy from doing the neighborly thing.

You can also see the water splashing beneath his feet as torrential rain pours down during his sprint after securing his neighbor's blown-out window.

One of the main reasons people don't evacuate is because they worry about leaving their personal belongings behind in situations just like these. Luckily, this evacuated neighbor has friends in his neighborhood who are not only looking out for him but willing to take risks to get him fixed up.

His good deed didn't go unnoticed as people sang his praises in the replies.

Twitter, Luke Johnson

Someone even noted how gentle he was with the gate after making his repairs.

Someone even noticed that it was his family's home where he grew up!

Just further proof that even through the worst of storms, our Louisiana hospitality can still shine through.

Check out pictures and videos of the destruction and devastation from Hurricane Ida from eyewitnesses here.