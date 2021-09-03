Man Pulls Gun and Commits Assault at Shreveport Gas Station (VIDEO)
A frightening moment at a gas station when a man pulls a gun during a disagreement with the cashier. The incident took place at the Circle K on Line Avenue on Monday (8/30/21). You can see that the young man in the video is in a heated argument with the person behind the counter. When the man turns around you can see that he had been concealing a gun near his leg.
The person who filmed and posted the video became the target of anger when the man became aware that they were filming the incident. The store patron had their phone knocked from their hand during the assault, and that is thankfully where the video ends.
No shots were fired and no one was injured during the tense situation. Shreveport Police currently need your help tracking this criminal down and bringing him to justice. If you recognize this person, please notify local police.