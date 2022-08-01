What a bizarre story.

A man in Texas shot a woman in the neck, and the same bullet that hit her killed him.

KDFW reports that Dallas Police responded to a shooting last Saturday and upon arrival, they found a lot of blood in an apartment.

However, there were no suspects or victims found in the apartment.

Later, Dallas P.D. received a call from a local hospital to report that two people suffering from gunshot wounds were found in their parking lot.

Police were able to determine that the two people in the parking lot were those from the apartment to where they responded to.

Police believe that 26-year-old Byron Redmon shot the female victim in the neck and that the bullet exited her body and struck him in the leg.

As a result of the injury, Redmon succumbed to his injuries.

Dallas Police has yet to release much information on the female who was shot in this incident.