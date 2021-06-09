The New Orleans Saints have reportedly signed their entire rookie class.

General Manager Mickey Loomis needed to create some cap space to do it. That came in the form of a restructured contract for Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

As Rapoport notes, work toward an extension continues.

It was a smart decision by Lattimore.

Due to his arrest in Ohio last March when he was charged with a fourth-degree felony for possessing a stolen handgun, Lattimore could face a league suspension.

With a base salary of $990,000, his game checks in 2021 will be a little more than $58,000.

The restructure gave him $9.21 million now. Had he remained on the $10.2 million salary, each game check would have paid him $600,000.

If he is forced to serve any kind of league-mandated suspension in 2021, he just saved himself $542,000 per game.

The move helped New Orleans create much-needed cap space.

It also may have saved Lattimore millions of dollars.

Things to Know About Saints First Round Pick Payton Turner

Every Saints Player Released in 2021 and the Cap Savings of Each One

Best Ever Saints Players Drafted From LSU

Heisman Winners Who Played For Saints

Best to Worst, Super Bowl 56 Betting Odds For All 32 Teams