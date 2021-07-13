Massive Fight Breaks out at Natchitoches Whataburger

The staff working at Whataburger in Natchitoches gave customers in the drive-thru a little more than they ordered.

So the rumors are true, people outside of Shreveport-Bossier get in fights too. Today, while enjoying a leisurely stroll down the Facebook newsfeed, I came across quite the shocking video that appears to have taken place earlier today.

A Facebook user, who I'm guessing was sitting in the no-doubt long drive-thru line at Whataburger, filmed and uploaded a video showing two employees at the restaurant getting into an all-out brawl in the parking lot. This is a beatdown of epic proportions.

At this time, it's not clear what started the mayhem so your guess is as good as mine. The clip itself is not long and it appears the action was well underway when our bystander realized what was happening next to her and began filming. About fifteen seconds later, with screams in the background from onlooking Whataburger staff, bystanders and other staff members were seemingly able to break up the altercation, although it's not clear what happened after the recording stopped.

In the video we hear the shouting of Whataburger staff asking one of the fighters to stop. I believe they are shouting, "Mr. Wallace, stop!" but it also could be "Mr. Robert, stop!" Either way, I would imagine Mr. Wallace, who is delivering an absolute beating, has a level of superiority at the location, hence the mister and the white button-down under his apron.

According to comments on the now-viral Facebook video, this Whataburger had just opened this week. If any new details emerge following this incident down in Natchitoches, I will update this article.

Unfortunately, I'm unable to embed the full video, but you can see it on Facebook HERE.

Marla Braxton via Facebook

