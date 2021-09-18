14 students were arrested this week following an insane fight at Southwood High School. The video is even crazier than you imagine.

Unlike most fights and altercations that take place in Shreveport, the video from the Southwood fight9s) was very hard to find. As I'm sure many of you noticed as reports of the fights began to circulate yesterday afternoon, without a video being attached. Now, a several videos have began to go viral on a local level, and they show a melee unlike any other.

It's certainly a scary situation to think about a brawl like this taking place at a school. I'm not sure how I would react if anything like this took place at a school where my kids were attending. Chances are, they wouldn't be attending that school for long. I'm sure many Southwood parents are feeling that way today, just a day removed from the craziness that unfolded yesterday.

The news story alone is enough to make any parent worried, even without seeing the video. The story that was reported yesterday painted a grizzly picture by itself.

At around 3:00 PM on Thursday, an all-out brawl unfolded on campus between several students. The school's resource officer knew that he needed help right away, and called for back-up. A short time later, nine deputies arrived on campus and began trying to deescalate the situation. When the dust settled, 14 students were arrested and charged with disturbing the peace. One student is expected to be charged with battery of a school teacher after hitting Southwood's assistant principal. Another student, who is 18-years-old, was pepper sprayed after threatening school officials and eventually resisting arrest. He is expected to be charged with resisting an officer and interference with the operation of a school.

Today, we've seen several videos highlighting the pure madness that took place on Southwood's campus yesterday. You can find the videos below.

Southwood High School principal stated not even a month ago that this school was SAFE and that all negative social media... Posted by Carla Collins on Thursday, September 16, 2021

