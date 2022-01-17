Megachurch Pastor Spits into His Own Hand, Proceeds to Rub it in Another Man’s Face

A pastor in Oklahoma is getting attention after a questionable sermon he delivered to the congregation at Tulsa Transformation Church. In the sermon, pastor Michael Todd can be seen spitting into his own hand and then wiping that saliva onto another man's face.

YouTube via Owo Inc. YouTube via Owo Inc. loading...

No, this is not an exaggeration or 'Photoshop'. This is pastor Michael Todd of the Tulsa Transformation Church in Oklahoma spitting into his own hand whilst on stage delivering a sermon. Standing next to him, another man who is seemingly prepared to receive whatever is about to be delivered.

YouTube via Owo Inc. YouTube via Owo Inc. loading...

Reports say that the man standing next to pastor Todd is actually his younger brother. The message being delivered to the congregation was in relation to God's vision and how it, "might get nasty".

Things certainly did get nasty when pastor Todd coughed a couple of times and then proceeded to spit into his own hand. What happened next has gotten many on social media talking.

Check out the clip that has sparked conversation on social media via @JewishResister on Twitter here.

Now, reactions to the clips varied and can be seen below.

Putting all religious beliefs aside, this last Tweet resonates with me the most. Forget about the pandemic and COVID, this is a gross thing to do at any time. Even if you're trying to make a point to a religious congregation, this is just disgusting.

One report noted that pastor Todd had previously teamed up with the Oklahoma governor to hold a day of prayer for the state to protect it against the COVID-19 pandemic.

More reactions to the sermon below.

See the full clip from the sermon via YouTube here.

See the report from @Complex via Twitter below.