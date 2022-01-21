Two Men Arrested in Connection to Attack that Hospitalized 87-Year-Old Louisiana Man

Reports say that arrests have been made in connection to an incident in Livingston Parish where an 87-year-old man was beaten, tied-up, and robbed. Authorities say that two men have been arrested and charged after the elderly man was hospitalized as a result of the attack.

In connection to the incident, a man from Baton Rouge has reportedly been arrested and charged with armed robbery, attempted first-degree murder, and felon in possession of a firearm. Another man from Denham Springs was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to armed robbery per reports.

The grandson of the victim, Wyatt Pearson, has been providing updates on social media in regards to the attack on who he refers to as "Paw-Paw Sonny". Pearson shared the below post in regards to a GoFundMe that was set up for his grandfather, Lloyd Hutchinson.

Pearson also showed his gratitude to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office after the arrests were announced and you can see that post here.

