Meteorologist Loses It After Texas A&M Upsets the Alabama Crimson Tide [VIDEO]
This is great.
A meteorologist by the name of Effrage Davis has gone viral after she lost it while on live television.
Davis, who attended Texas A&M, was monitoring the game between the Aggies and the Crimson Tide last Saturday night and when her team kicked a field goal to win the game, she could not contain her excitement.
While she was discussing the fall season in her weather forecast, Davis saw Texas A&M pull off the upset and she didn't know what to do or what to say.
This Texas A&M alum works for WQAD in Moline, Illinois and you can tell by watching the video below that she truly loves her school and she loves college football. This is so good!
Here are just a few of the comments that caught my attention since Davis has gone viral from last weekend.
LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history
Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.
Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.