A meteorologist by the name of Effrage Davis has gone viral after she lost it while on live television.

Davis, who attended Texas A&M, was monitoring the game between the Aggies and the Crimson Tide last Saturday night and when her team kicked a field goal to win the game, she could not contain her excitement.

While she was discussing the fall season in her weather forecast, Davis saw Texas A&M pull off the upset and she didn't know what to do or what to say.

This Texas A&M alum works for WQAD in Moline, Illinois and you can tell by watching the video below that she truly loves her school and she loves college football. This is so good!

