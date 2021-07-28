Mom’s Tearful Video Describing Postpartum Depression Goes Viral

One mom’s plea for help unexpectedly landed her in the spotlight to help shed some light on a very tough topic.

Juana Witty, 28, from Glasgow, Kentucky turned to TikTok last month to talk about her recent diagnosis of postpartum depression. Witty simply uploaded a video of herself crying while holding her now 3-month-old baby. All she said in the video was that "postpartum depression is real, I didn’t know I had it. But I could use some friends." Women from all over the world took to the comments of her video to send her words of encouragement and to let her know that she is not alone.

The video has been viewed more than 3 million times on TikTok and has 50 thousand comments on it. Due to the overwhelming support that Witty received she decided to make a Facebook Group for moms who are struggling with anxiety or depression. Witty said she wanted to make sure moms don’t feel alone like she did.

The mom of three said that like most people she didn’t really know what postpartum depression was and didn’t even know she was suffering from it until recently.

"That's whenever it hit me because ... I found myself crying and scared," Witty said. "I didn't know. And my husband was at work, so I was by myself and I really needed somebody to talk to."

This story hits close to home for me since I experienced postpartum depression after having my first child. It was the scariest thing I have ever experienced in my life. I am so happy to see more women standing up for themselves and admitting that they need help. There is such a stigma that comes with depression and anxiety and it shouldn't be that way. Everyone goes through hard times in life and some can handle it better than others. We all process things in our own ways but having a support system is key to getting through anything in life.

If you are experiencing postpartum please call and talk to your doctor. They can help you understand what you are experiencing and help you get the care you need or reach out to the Postpartum Support International helpline at 1-800-944-4773.

