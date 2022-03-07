Moncus Park Announces Women’s History Month Programs

Moncus Park is offering programs to commemorate, educate, and inspire girls and women in Acadiana during the month of March.

These programs are being sponsored by the Woman’s Foundation and Women of Wisdom.

“Woman’s Foundation is thrilled to bring health and wellness programming to Moncus Park for women, families, and children. In order to create a positive and healthy impact on our community, we believe it truly takes partnerships like this to make a difference,” said Sally Sabandith, Woman’s Foundation marketing manager. “Thank you to Corey Frank for facilitating our partnership and making this possible. Our team is excited to continue supporting Moncus Park and its mission.”

Registration is not required to participate in the following programs:

Wednesday, March 9: Woman’s Foundation, “Healthy Boundaries in Friendships & Relationships” from 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.



Wednesday, March 16: Woman’s Foundation, “Come Build a Parfait - The Healthy Way” from 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.



Wednesday, March 23: Woman’s Foundation, “Healthy Dating Workshop” from 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.



Wednesday, March 30: Woman’s Foundation, “Safety Tips for Teens at Home” from 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.



There will also be a Women’s History Month “Speaker Series” presented by the Women of Wisdom. These events are free but registration is required since seating is limited.

Tuesday, March 8: Dr. Roxanne Bourque, “Women Using their Voices” from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. The event will be held at 2901 Johnston St., in the 2nd-floor conference room.

Tuesday, March 15: Marlice Young-Dugas, "The Power of WE: "Women Emerging" from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. This event will be held at 2901 Johnston St., in the 2nd-floor conference room.

Tuesday, March 22: Anne Swanson, “Amplify Your Passion Project” from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. This event will be held at 2901 Johnston St., in the 2nd-floor conference room.

Tuesday, March 29: Tremika Cleary, “Emotional Intelligence: "Promoting the Power of Mindful Practices in the Workplace" from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. The event will be held at 2901 Johnston St., in the 2nd-floor conference room.

Sign up for these events here.

For more information on events being held at Moncus Park, you can visit their website.

