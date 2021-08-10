Earlier this week, Moon Griffon welcomed Mark Levin - one of the most successful radio talk show hosts in America - to speak on his program about U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy and his efforts to get the controversial bipartisan Infrastructure bill passed in the U.S. Senate.

On Wednesday, successful podcaster-turned-nationally syndicated radio host Dan Bongino will welcome Moon on "The Dan Bongino Show" to talk about the same issue.

"I'm humbled and excited to be on 'The Dan Bongino Show,'" says Griffon. "After my show ends at 11:00, I listen to Dan and he gets after it! I enjoy listening to him and he has been right about 'Psycho' Bill.'"

Moon has questioned Cassidy's conservatism for quite some time on his show and has made no secret his disgust for Cassidy's politics.

Neither has Bongino, who shares Moon's and Levin's thoughts on Cassidy and his politics. Actually, Bongino has been critical of Cassidy since he voted to convict former President Donald Trump in the Impeachment Trial in February.

"Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy shows what cowardice looks like," Bongino said on his podcast in February. His "shocking comments...(on Trump impeachment trial) perfectly encapsulate the attitude of the Swamp."

You can listen to Moon Griffon on "The Dan Bongino Show" on Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. CENTRAL TIME on Newstalk 96.5 FM KPEL. Bongino took over for Rush Limbaugh - who he has referred to as "The Godfather" and as "the greatest broadcaster" - in the 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. spot that Rush occupied on KPEL for nearly 30 years before his death earlier this year.