Mother Accused of Throwing Children Off Cross Lake Bridge Declared Competent

A Shreveport mother who was accused of throwing her children off of the Cross Lake Bridge has changed her plea. KTBS reports that Ureka Black, 33, was charged with 2nd degree murder, and attempted second degree murder. She changed her plea Thursday to not guilty, and not guilty by reason of insanity.

Black, who has prior arrest records for prostitution, human trafficking, arson, simple assault, drugs and domestic battery, has been jailed without bond since she was arrested. Her attorney requested a mental competency evaluation stating Black could not discern right from wrong. A sanity commission including a psychiatrist and a psychologist was appointed to examine Black last year. She has been found competent to stand trial.

Black's two sons, 5 year old Elijah, and 10 month old Joshua, were found in Cross Lake last September by a yard crew working in the area who contacted police. Elijah was found alive floating on his back, but his younger brother Joshua did not survive in the water.

