LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Sometimes, life just happens. You or your partner gets a new job, you get relocated, or some natural disaster forces you to move elsewhere.

But are you moving from South Louisiana to North Louisiana? Regardless of why you're moving up there, get ready for a few surprises! I'm from that part of the state, and from the change in weather to the shift in culture, life north of Alexandria is a bit different.

Here are 10 things every South Louisianan should know before making the move to North Louisiana.

1. The Weather Is Drier and Colder

South Louisiana is famous (or infamous) for its hot, humid climate, where the humidity can make even mild days feel sweltering. North Louisiana, on the other hand, experiences a slightly different climate. While summers are still hot, the humidity is noticeably lower, making the heat a bit more bearable. But the real surprise comes in the winter.

Up north, you’ll actually feel a chill in the air come December and January, and yes, it occasionally snows! Don’t expect blizzards, but light dustings of snow or ice storms can happen. For those accustomed to South Louisiana’s mild winters, you might want to invest in a good jacket or two.

2. BBQ Takes Priority Over Cajun Cuisine

In South Louisiana, it’s all about gumbo, jambalaya, crawfish, and boudin. The flavors are bold, spicy, and unmistakably Cajun. North Louisiana, however, leans more toward classic Southern BBQ. Brisket, ribs, pulled pork, and fried catfish are common dishes here, often paired with traditional Southern sides like coleslaw, baked beans, and cornbread.

147705605 David Smith, ThinkStock Images

Authentic Cajun cuisine is harder to find, so don’t be surprised if your cravings for crawfish or a good bowl of seafood gumbo are met with limited options. But give the BBQ a try—it’s delicious in its own right and a key part of North Louisiana’s food culture.

3. The Landscape Looks Different

If you’re used to South Louisiana’s swamps, bayous, and marshes, the northern half of the state might look like a completely different world. North Louisiana is known for its pine forests, rolling hills, and large freshwater lakes. The landscape is greener and more wooded, with scenic spots perfect for hiking, camping, and fishing in a more classic “Southern” setting.

This change in scenery can be refreshing, but it might feel strange if you’re used to the flat wetlands and cypress trees of the south. Over time, though, you’ll come to appreciate the beauty of North Louisiana’s natural landscapes, from the red clay hills to the quiet, winding rivers.

4. Cultural Festivals Are a Little Different

South Louisiana is known for its vibrant festivals, many of which are rooted in Cajun and Creole culture—like Mardi Gras, the Crawfish Festival, and the Festival International in Lafayette. North Louisiana, while less Cajun-influenced, has its own unique festivals that highlight the area’s heritage and community spirit.

Festivals up north include the Louisiana Peach Festival in Ruston, the Natchitoches Christmas Festival, and the Red River Revel in Shreveport. While you won’t find as many Mardi Gras parades, these festivals bring people together in a similar way, celebrating local food, music, and art with a distinct North Louisiana flavor.

5. People Speak a Bit Differently

Language is one of the most noticeable cultural shifts. In South Louisiana, you’re likely to hear a mix of Cajun French phrases, like “cher” (dear) and “lagniappe” (a little something extra). People in North Louisiana, however, have a more traditional Southern accent, closer to what you’d hear in states like Mississippi or Arkansas.

The Cajun influence isn’t as strong up here, so don’t expect to hear as many French-derived phrases in everyday conversation. It’s not uncommon for North Louisianans to find a South Louisianan’s accent charming or unique. You might even get a few friendly questions about the way you talk.

6. College Football Is Big, But So Is Hunting

LSU fandom is strong across Louisiana, but in North Louisiana, you’ll notice an additional passion: hunting. While South Louisiana has its fair share of hunters, hunting culture is even more deeply ingrained in the northern part of the state, especially in rural areas.

Silhouette of men on the hunting PavelRodimov

Deer, duck, and even turkey hunting are popular pastimes here, with hunting season almost treated as a holiday. If you’re not familiar with the culture, you might find the enthusiasm for hunting surprising. But for many North Louisianans, hunting is a family tradition that goes back generations, much like fishing in the bayous of the south.

7. Life Moves at a Slower Pace

While South Louisiana has a laid-back, festive spirit, life in North Louisiana’s smaller towns can feel even slower. Family-owned businesses, local diners, and mom-and-pop shops are still common, and people often know each other by name. It’s not unusual to see folks lingering over coffee at the local cafe or stopping to chat at the grocery store.

This small-town feel is a refreshing change for some, but it might feel a bit too quiet if you’re used to the lively, music-filled nights of the south. Over time, though, many people come to appreciate the slower pace and the close-knit community vibe that characterizes much of North Louisiana.

8. It’s Easier to Find Hiking Trails Than Bayou Swamps

If you’re an outdoor enthusiast, North Louisiana offers a different kind of natural beauty to explore. Instead of the swamp tours and fishing trips common in the south, North Louisiana has more opportunities for hiking, camping, and boating in scenic state parks.

Getty Images Getty Images

Some popular spots include the Kisatchie National Forest, Poverty Point Reservoir, and Lake D’Arbonne. These areas provide trails through pine forests, serene lake views, and even some gentle hills—perfect for weekend getaways or afternoon hikes.

9. You Might Get Some Questions About Your Accent

Moving to North Louisiana with a South Louisiana accent can be an interesting experience. Your Cajun twang or use of French phrases might stand out in the north, where the speech patterns are more influenced by classic Southern accents. Don’t be surprised if you get a few friendly questions or curious looks about your way of speaking.

This difference in accents can actually be a great icebreaker. People might ask you to say a few Cajun phrases or share some South Louisiana slang. Embrace the curiosity—it’s a way to keep a bit of your southern roots even as you settle into life up north.

10. The Vibe Is More "Southern" Than "Cajun"

South Louisiana has a culture all its own, blending French, African, Spanish, and Caribbean influences into a distinctly Cajun and Creole way of life. In North Louisiana, the culture leans more toward a traditional Southern style, influenced by nearby Texas, Arkansas, and Mississippi.

You won’t see as many crawfish boils or hear as much zydeco music, but you will experience classic Southern hospitality and a slower pace. The “southern charm” here is more in line with what you’d expect in the Deep South—friendly, welcoming, and community-oriented, with its own North Louisiana twist.

But You'll Still Love It Up There

Moving from South Louisiana to North Louisiana can be a big adjustment, but it’s also an opportunity to experience another side of the state. While you’ll find a different climate, landscape, and culture, you’ll also discover a warm community and a unique way of life. Embrace the change, try the BBQ, and take time to enjoy the quiet beauty of North Louisiana—you might find it’s not so different from home after all.