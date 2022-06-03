Naked Louisiana Man Tries to Buy Drink, Ends Up in Jail Instead

Get our free mobile app

Most folks know that you have to wear clothes in public, it's just one of those things we kind of take for granted. Maybe we shouldn't, though. Perhaps it's time to recognize the refinement and class it takes to keep your pants on, because not everyone does.

Big Lots Retail Chain Reports Record-High Second Quarter Earnings Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

According to the report from MyArkLaMiss, police in Covington, Louisiana have been investigating a crime that took place at Big Lots right off of US Business Highway 190. Reportedly, a man approached the counter on May 17 to pay for a drink. The cashier working at that time (and the person who notified the authorities) alleges that the man attempted to complete that transaction with his genital area exposed.

Armed with the store's surveillance video of the incident, Covington Police took to their Facebook page on May 25th to enlist the public's help in finding this brazen flasher. On Wednesday, June the 1st, unnamed members of the community helped to identify the suspect as 28-year-old Bryan Paul Guillerman.

Once law enforcement circulated his picture on social media, Guillerman turned himself in to Covington Police shortly after. He is being held on one count of charged with one count of Felony Obscenity.

