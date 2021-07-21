NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo Puts Chick-Fil-A Employee On Instagram Live With 150,000 Watching Him Place Crazy Order

After securing his Milwaukee Bucs an NBA Championship and locking up the Finals MVP award, Giannis Antetokounmpo swung by Chick-Fil-A for some grub. While shocking the drive-thru employee by putting her on Instagram Live with 150,000 users watching, Giannis put in an equally shocking order.

Giannis started, "Can I have a 50 piece..." which is really not that insane for 250 pound, nearly seven foot tall NBA star. The Buc politely stopped his order to ask the drive-thru worker if he could put her on camera.

After the employee said she was fine with being on camera, Giannis decided it was probably a good idea to let her know just how many people were witnessing this order.

A look of shock hit the Chick-Fil-A employees face.

But she smiled and proceeded to take the rest of Giannis' order - which only got weirder.

"Can I have, please, a 50 piece mini's. 50 exactly. Not 51, not 49. Chicken minis, yes. 50.", Giannis told her. But then the NBA MVP dropped one of the most intriguing drink orders I have ever heard.

Giannis ordered, "Large drink, no ice. Half sprite, half lemonade" which is a concoction I did not know existed or was even possible. But, if this drink is good enough for the NBA Finals MVP, then I think I may just have to give it a try.

Kudos to the Chick-Fil-A employee who, with all things considered, kept her cool. More importantly, she kept that line moving even in the face of one of the world's biggest athletes.

