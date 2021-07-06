Rock/Country artist Aaron Lewis has never been one to not say exactly what's on his mind, and after hearing his new song "Am I the Only One" it's very clear that's not about to change anytime soon.

Only July 2nd Aaron Lewis released the official lyric video for his somewhat polarizing new song "Am I the Only One". In only four days it's already racked up close to 1 million views.

I say polarizing because obviously, your political lean left or right will have everything to do with your opinion about his new song.

But, no matter which way you lean politically, there might be something here for everyone. We'll talk about that in a minute.

Aaron Lewis "Am I the Only One"

"Am I the Only One" is Lewis' response to what he sees as maybe things changing to radically, too quickly in the world today, and his uneasiness with it all. Lewis thinks that much of it is a slap in the face to all of the men and women who have fought for this country's freedoms.

"Am I the only one sittin’ here

Still holdin’ on, holdin’ back my tears

For the ones who paid with the lives they gave

God bless the U.S.A"

Lewis goes on to express his "If you don't like this country then feel free to leave it" attitude throughout the song, and at one point even takes swing at The Boss.

"Am I the only one who quits singin’ along

Every time they play a Springsteen song"

To his point, it is odd how "Born in the U.S.A." became, and is still somewhat widely considered to be a patriotic song, when in reality it's quite the opposite. Lewis takes aim at that fact as well as Springsteen's outspoken left leaning views and affiliations.

As I mentioned earlier, no matter your political views, I think everyone can agree that Aaron Lewis is being as uncompromisingly honest about his love for this country as just about anyone ever has in a song. This sort of passion in standing up for what he truly believes in is something everyone can admire, and should.

