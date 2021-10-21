Trump Announces Launch of ‘Truth Social’ App from Trump Media & Technology Group

Former President Donald Trump has recently announced the launch of Trump Media & Technology Group complete with its own social media platform "Truth Social".

Photo by Joe Raedle, Getty Images

At the beginning of 2021, former President Donald Trump was banned from Twitter and Facebook for his alleged role in the Capitol insurrection.

In response, Trump said he would be developing his own social media platform to prevent anything like this from happening again.

Now, Trump has announced exactly what he and his team have been working on and will be launching.

Trump Media & Technology Group

The Trump Media & Technology Group and its “Truth Social” app is aimed directly at the tech companies who took away his social media platforms

Trump's new technology group and the "Truth Social" app is a completely new social media launch, not to be confused with his earlier blog hosted on his existing website that was eventually abandoned.

From KATC.com -

"In addition to the Truth Social app, which is expected to soft-launch next month with a nationwide rollout early next year, the company says it is planning a video-on-demand service dubbed TMTG+ that will feature entertainment programming, news, and podcasts."

Currently, there is a "Company Overview" posted at tmtgcorp.com complete with a 22 page downloadable PDF.

TMTG.com

In the slide demonstration at tmtgcorp.com, TMTG takes shots at competing media entities he's going head to head with such as Twitter, CNN, Facebook, Disney+, and more.

