Brand New Anime Store Coming to Lafayette, Acadiana Mall

A brand new anime store is coming to Lafayette. High-Five Anime is expanding into the Acadiana Mall and will provide Lafayette area residents with officially licensed anime and gaming merchandise.

Anime consists of hand-drawn and computer animated works that originate from Japan. Fans of the genre span all ages, genders, an ethnicities as the global anime market is projected to double from $22.6 billion in 2020 to $48.3 billion by 2030. It is safe to say that the anime market in the United States is booming and now, it is finding a bigger presence in the state of Louisiana.

High-Five Anime Store Locations in Louisiana

High-Five Anime was excited to re-open their Lake Charles location recently and you can check out their Facebook post with that announcement below.

The location in the Acadiana Mall will be High Five Anime's fifth store front. Check out their other locations below.

Prien Lake Mall - Lake Charles, LA

Park Dale Mall - Beaumont, TX

Post Oak Mall - College Station, TX

Turtle Creek Mall - Hattiesburg, MS

See the post regarding the store's grand opening via High-Five Anime on Facebook below.

So for all of the anime fans here in Acadiana, you will now have a new option for where you can indulge on the genre's merchandise. Enjoy!

You can get a better feel for what High-Five Anime is all about by checking out some of their social media posts below.