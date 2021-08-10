New Catholic Church to be Built in Abbeville

A new Catholic Church is to be built in Abbeville, the first new church to be built in the Diocese of Lafayette in 4 decades, according to KLFY.

The Diocese of Lafayette posted plans for a groundbreaking ceremony to be held for the new church, which will be located off of LaFitte Road in Abbeville.

Bishop Douglas Deshotel will be on hand for the groundbreaking ceremonies for the new church. The bishop will celebrate a Mass at noon on Sunday, August 15, 2021, and, shortly after, will take part in the groundbreaking.

Google Street View

The name of the new church will be St. Andrew Dung-Lac, and it will be built next door to the Vietnamese Community Center in Abbeville, where Mass will be held prior to the groundbreaking.

According to a post on the Diocese of Lafayette Facebook page, Bishop Deshotel will be accompanied by Fr. James Nguyen, the founding pastor of the new church.

All are invited to attend.

The new church, according to the post, will "primarily serve the needs of Acadiana’s growing Vietnamese community and will become the 122nd church parish in the Diocese".

St. Andrew Dung-Lac was a Vietnamese priest who was beheaded in 1839, according to Wikipedia. He was Canonized by Pope John Paul II in 1988.

