New Iberia Announces First Ever Halloween Parade

The city of New Iberia has announced its first-ever Halloween parade! In a bold move to get back to normal, New Iberia is having a Halloween parade on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 2 p.m.

Known for having one of the largest Mardi Gras parades in the Acadiana area, New Iberia will attempt to start a new tradition in October...an annual Halloween parade for all who love everything about Halloween and those who like to have fun.

Iberia parish knows how to throw a party, one of the biggest is their annual Sugarcane Festival. In the spirit of a good time, the city is asking everyone to be in front of City Hall on the day of the parade. Organizers will color the fountain and parade down Main Street.

We'll color the fountain black, then proceed down Main Street. -City of New Iberia

If you'd like to participate in the parade or volunteer to help decorate Downtown, please email hdavid@cityofnewiberia.com for more information.

