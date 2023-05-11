NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - Hubig's Pies, an iconic New Orleans brand, made a return last fall when it restarted production of two of its hand pies - lemon and apple.

But the company had promised that more flavors would be returning in the coming months. And while the initial re-launch saw limited numbers available at first, the next flavor coming back to the market will be coming back in full force.

That next flavor? One of the most popular and most in-demand since the company announced it was back: Chocolate.

Credit: WWLTV Credit: WWLTV loading...

Via NOLA.com:

Last week brought some isolated chocolate pie sightings, which quickly provoked social media posts proving its existence. There was excitement from Hubig’s watchers, but also trepidation. What would availability be like? The return of apple and lemon last fall saw delays in full production and something like panic buying from the pie-starved public when they did hit the shelves. Such matters are watched as closely by Hubig’s faithful as the machinations of the NFL draft by others. It turns out the limited run was part of the test batch Hubig’s cooked up to assess its capacity to add the flavor.

The flavor has been one of the most regularly demanded flavors fans have wanted to see back. Multiple posts on social media heralding the return of the pies last Fall were met with comments saying they weren't interested until chocolate came back.

Well, now they are, and the pudding-filled hand pies will be available wherever you can find the other flavors.

The nutritional facts for Hubig's chocolate pies. Credit: Hubig's Pies Website loading...

Hubig's returned to production in the fall after a decade-long hiatus. A fire at its production facility essentially shut the company down for years, but rumors of a return to production because in 2021. It wasn't until the Fall of 2022 that the pies returned to store shelves.

And, in case you're wondering where locally you can find Hubig's, several area stores apparently have them, but they do sell quickly when they're in stock. A user on Reddit recently said they could only find the lemon flavor at Olde Tyme Grocery. But, hopefully, you'll be able to snag a chocolate pie before too long.

If not, don't worry: You can also order them from Hubig's website.

What other flavors do you want to see return next?

