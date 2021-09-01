Reports out of New Orleans are showing those affected by Hurricane Ida lining up for hours in order to get a free, hot meal. Many around Southeastern Louisiana are experiencing hardships, with one woman saying she hadn't eaten in days after her roof collapsed.

WWLTV reports that The City of New Orleans is providing free food to those affected by Hurricane Ida for the second day-in-a-row. As clearly shown by the line of cars waiting in Algiers to get a bite to eat, there are a lot of hungry people in need.

As those in need do what they can to simply survive, many good neighbors are out helping facilitate the food giveaways showing that there are plenty of folks willing to lend a helping hand during this difficult time.

One woman, Diana Estes, was interviewed by WWLTV as she described her terribly unfortunate situation. "We need help in New Orleans", Estes said as she peered into the camera with tears in her eyes.

WWLTV

Many affected by the storm need to provide for their families, who of course are also struggling throughout the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

The good news is that there is a clear display of kindness and love amongst those who have the capabilities to lend a helping hand throughout the recovery process.

See the full report from WWLTV below.

WWLTV also reported on Facebook where people in New Orleans can cool off and also get food. Check out details below.

Our thoughts and prayers are with those people affected in New Orleans and across Southeast Louisiana. If you feel compelled to make some sort of donation to help out those affected by Hurricane Ida, the "Love Truck" will be making daily trips to bring supplies to those in need and you can find all of the details HERE.

Staff Photo