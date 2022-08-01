New Orleans Rapper Mystikal Arrested, Charged With First-Degree Rape

Mystikal, a rapper from New Orleans, has been arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on several charges, including rape.

According to arrest records, 51-year-old Michael Tyler (Mystikal's real name) was arrested on Sunday shortly after noon and booked on several felony charges, including first-degree rape, simple robbery and domestic abuse battery/strangulation.

Tyler was also charged with two misdemeanors: simple criminal damage to property and false imprisonment.

He was booked into the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office before being transported to the Ascension Parish Jail, where he is awaiting arraignment.

Booking records all show the crimes as having been committed on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 9:21 am.

Sadly, Tyler has a history of related crimes. He served six years in prison after pleading guilty to a sexual battery charge back in 2003. He was released in 2010.

Then, in 2017, he was arrested on rape and kidnapping charges. Tyler was accused of a sexual assault at a Shreveport casino in October 2016.

Tyler was later jailed for a year and a half before being released in February 2019 on a $3 million bond.

Mystikal is best known as a rapper for his 2000 hit "Shake It Fast," which was a Top 15 hit nationally. He's also garnered three Grammy nominations over his career.