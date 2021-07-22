New Orleans Saints Nearing Agreement On Brand New Name For Superdome

Reports are out that the home of the New Orleans Saints will soon have a new name so long as all of the contract terms pan out. The 'Caesars Superdome' will play host to all of the #WhoDatNation for the next 20 years as Caesars Entertainment takes over as the Dome's sponsor.

Dome, sweet dome. There's no place like Dome. We are going Dome.

Whatever pun you'd prefer, the Superdome will soon have a new name on the front of the place.

With no objection to the deal from the State Joint Budget Committee and everything going seemingly smooth, it looks like Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will soon be inking the 20-year deal to hail their name on the front of the Dome for the next two decades.

This doubles the length of Mecedes-Benz' previous naming-rights deal, which was implemented back in 2011 per reports.

As the Mercedes-Benz deal expired, a crew could be seen outside of the Superdome removing the 'Mercedes-Benz' name off of the front of the building. Now, the German auto-maker will focus its sponsorship efforts on a building in Atlanta where some other football team plays.

No matter what company's name comes in front of 'Superdome', the #WhoDatNation is more than ready to get back in the building to cheer on their New Orleans Saints.

