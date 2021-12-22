New Orleans Saints Encouraging Fans to Blackout The Dome on Monday Night

The New Orleans Saints are encouraging the teams' fans to help "blackout" the Caesars Superdome for Monday night's big game against the Miami Dolphins.

The team will be wearing their all-black uniforms (jerseys and pants) and are asking the fans to join in on the nationally televised ESPN game.

Allstate Insurance is going to help fans to add to their blackout paraphernalia. They're the game's presenting partner and will be presenting the first 50,000 fans that enter into the facility with complimentary black Saints flags, which fans can wave as they cheer on the Saints.

New Orleans Saints

This is a big game for both New Orleans and Miami, as both teams currently have 7-7 records and are in the hunt for playoff spots.

The Saints have two won their last two contests, including last week's 9-0 shutout of the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.

The Dolphins are one of the league's hottest teams, having won six straight.

Gates will open at the Caesars Superdome at 5:15 pm for all ticket holders. Champions Square will close at 6:30 pm so fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 7:00 to be active participants in a "Blackout" player introduction.

The kickoff for the game is set for 7:15 pm.

Don't forget, you can catch the game on the radio in Acadiana on 97.3 The Dawg and ESPN Lafayette (103.3 FM/1420 AM).