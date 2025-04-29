Saints QB Derek Carr Shares Heartbreaking Family News During Rant Against Critics

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr opened up about a heartbreaking personal tragedy during church service over the weekend.

While speaking at ChurchLV in Las Vegas, Carr revealed that he and his wife, Heather, recently suffered a miscarriage. The news came as a complete shock to the couple, who didn’t even know they were expecting a child.

“She had been struggling with some health stuff, and we had been praying about it and going through it together,” Carr said. "We were celebrating when doctors told us she was fine. But then they told us we had a miscarriage. We didn’t even know we were pregnant."

Carr said the loss was very hard on their family.

"I don’t just have four babies, we have five. One is in heaven," he said. "We have three little boys and a little girl — and now we’ll meet the other one someday."

Carr shared this emotional story while also responding to people questioning whether he was really injured. He confirmed that he does have a serious shoulder injury and said he has been frustrated with some of the rumors.

"Yes, I have a shoulder injury, despite what ESPN says and what some lady on a podcast thinks," Carr said. "I have an MRI report to prove it. The team knows. We’re figuring it out."

He also spoke about how social media negativity can make tough situations even harder, reminding everyone that you never really know what someone is going through behind the scenes.

Carr’s future with the Saints is still uncertain, especially after the team drafted quarterback Tyler Shough over the weekend, in addition to a young, hungry Spencer Rattler already in the locker room.

While players like Carr will always be judged by their performance (or lack thereof) on the field, it’s important to remember that athletes are human too — and many are fighting personal battles we may never fully see.