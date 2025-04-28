Saints QB Derek Carr Addresses Shoulder Injury for First Time — Sparks Even More Frustration

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr has finally broken his silence regarding his shoulder injury — but the way he did it has left fans feeling even more disconnected from the man they once hoped would help carry the franchise into the post-Drew Brees era.

During a church service at Church LV in Las Vegas over the weekend, Carr publicly addressed his shoulder injury for the first time. While the update confirmed what many had suspected — that Carr is still weighing his options, including surgery — it was the tone and delivery of his remarks that stirred even more frustration among the Black & Gold faithful.

“I hate that I have to say this, but I have to say this,” Carr told the congregation. “Yes, I have a shoulder injury, despite what ESPN says and what a lady on a podcast might think. I have an MRI report to prove it. The team knows about it. We’ve been in constant communication. There’s nothing wrong, we’re figuring it out, and we’re going to go forward with that. Is that okay? I’ve been dealing with people lying about me. I’ve been dealing with people saying this and that. I’m like, Lord, why do I have to continue to deal with this nonsense?”

While Carr’s comments aimed to clear the air, many fans saw it as yet another example of the quarterback’s defensiveness when facing criticism — a pattern that’s grown familiar since his arrival in New Orleans.

From visible tension with teammates like Michael Thomas and Chris Olave to moments on the field where even his offensive linemen have shown clear frustration, Carr's leadership and chemistry with the team have repeatedly come under scrutiny. His absence from New Orleans during major moments — including the city’s Super Bowl festivities — has only widened the gap between him and the Saints’ passionate fan base.

Some speculate that the Saints’ decision to draft a new quarterback during the NFL Draft may have struck a nerve, prompting Carr’s sudden need to speak out. Others feel it’s another reminder that while Carr has been quick to cash in on his lucrative deal with New Orleans, his commitment to the city and team culture remains in serious question.

As Carr continues to "figure it out," Saints fans seem to be convinced that the bigger solution might simply be moving on altogether.