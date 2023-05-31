Summertime is here, and naturally, people are starting to hit the road to take their summer vacations. But, not everyone is able to fully enjoy their vacations this year as inflation and other economic struggles have people worried about their wallets. That's why a lot of people have started looking at "staycation" opportunities near them.

What Is a Staycation?

A "staycation" is a term used for enjoying all those things you might do on a vacation but in the town you live in. This includes things like shopping, going out to eat, museums, family activities, and more. A staycation gives you the chance to stay home and do things locally.

It's certainly much cheaper - unless you want to rent a hotel room or Airbnb in town - and you can still spend some great time with the family doing it.

Personal finance site WalletHub notes this today as they drop their list of the best and worst cities in the U.S. for a staycation.

The site has featured Louisiana and its cities plenty of times before, and today's list is no exception. When it comes to the Top 10 Best and Worst Cities for Staycations, they have New Orleans in the Top 10 Best.

Top 10 Best Cities for Staycations

1. Honolulu, HI 2. Orlando, FL 3. Las Vegas, NV 4. Tampa, FL 5. Salt Lake City, UT 6. Charleston, SC 7. Chicago, IL 8. San Diego, CA 9. Cincinnati, OH 10. New Orleans, LA

So, what makes New Orleans so attractive for staycations, according to WalletHub? According to their measurements, out of 182 cities measured, New Orleans comes in 14th on Recreation as well as Food & Entertainment. It also ranks 45th for Rest & Relaxation.

Also on the list of cities were Shreveport, which came in at 50th overall, and Baton Rouge, which came in 92nd overall.

Here's WalletHub's full recap of their list.

What About Lafayette?

Just because Lafayette wasn't measured doesn't mean there aren't any opportunities for a staycation right here in Acadiana.

LafayetteTravel.com has several lists of activities you and your family can do locally. With plenty of museums, downtown attractions, great restaurants, and other experiences, you don't have to go far to make some solid memories with your family.