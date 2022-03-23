New Orleans Tornado Leaves Behind Massive Destruction

A large tornado hit the Lower Ninth Ward and New Orleans East communities last night around 8 p.m.

This tornado was part of the larger weather system that moved through the Louisiana area yesterday afternoon.

While the full extent of the damage is still unknown we have seen several photos circulating on social media that show what residents are having to deal with as they wake up this morning.

St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis told CNN, "We have some homes that were leveled. We have homes that were lifted up and put back down on the street."

It is being reported that one person was killed in the tornado and several more are trapped and need medical assistance.

