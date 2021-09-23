New Smartphone App Now Available from Carencro Police

I can't be certain but I don't think you can download the theme song from the TV show "COPS" on the new Carencro Police Department smartphone app but apparently, you can do just about anything else. The Carencro PD recently announced that they are offering a new smartphone app for residents that live in and around Carencro to download and use.

Almost every person in law enforcement will tell you that the key to good police work in a community is communication between the department and the people they serve. Let's face it, as much as we wish law enforcement officers could always be on the scene, they can't, that's where members of the community become the eyes and ears of law enforcement.

The addition of this new smartphone app should enhance the relationship between residents of Carencro and those officers who have sworn to protect and serve the community. Imagine a police force with the ability to lean on an additional 12,000 sets of eyes and ears.

If you'd like to download the new Carencro PD App you'll find it in the usual places you download apps for your devices. Apple users will go to the App Store. Those who use the Android operating systems will go to Google Play to download the app. It is suggested that you search Carencro Police Department LA.

Carencro PD via Facebook

Among the services you'll be able to access via the new Carencro Police Department App are the ability to pay a ticket, the ability to offer a tip on a current investigation or incident in progress, and the ability to view the department's most wanted list.

Residents who download the app will also be able to find a complete staff directory, get crash reports from vehicle crashes, view court dates, and even apply for a job on the force. Of course, the new app will make contact Carencro Police that much easier too.

Officials with Carencro PD hope the new app will allow for enhanced communication between the community and the department. Which will hopefully lead to more effective and efficient law enforcement for the citizens of Carencro.