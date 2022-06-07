After a vehicle was reportedly stolen in Lafayette Parish, Carencro Police were led on a high-speed chase that ended after the vehicle crashed. The 18-year-old driver of the vehicle was injured in the accident, but a 16-year-old passenger was killed.

CPD via Facebook CPD via Facebook loading...

Reports say that authorities are still investigating the crash in Carencro that sent one teenager to the hospital and left another dead.

Details from the report say that an 18-year-old from Morgan City was driving a 2019 Ford Explorer down La. 182. It was approximately 2:30 a.m. when Carencro Police initiated a traffic stop due to the vehicle not having working taillights. This is when the driver of the vehicle did not pull over for the stop and began fleeing at a high rate of speed.

Reports add that the driver lost control of the vehicle and ended up going off of the roadway. The car flipped and ended up near the Carencro Community Center. The driver was reportedly not buckled when the crash occurred.

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

The 16-year-old passenger was also reportedly not buckled when the car crashed. He was pronounced dead at the scene, per reports.

The report finishes by saying that it was confirmed after the crash that the vehicle being driven by the 18-year-old had been stolen from Lafayette Parish. Charges are currently pending, per reports.

See the report from @KLFY via Twitter below.