The Super Bowl has been around since the 1966 NFL season.

There are a dozen teams who have never hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.

Another 5 have only won it once, while a handful of teams have won multiple Super Bowl Championships.

It's a reminder of how hard it is to win the Big One.

A combination of a great team, coupled with on-field luck, good fortune, and the right matchups, means you have a shot.

NFL Franchises With Multiple Super Bowl Championships 15 NFL franchises have won multiple Super Bowls.

