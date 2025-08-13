NEW ORLEANS, LA (KPEL) — An officer with the New Orleans Police Department is facing serious charges, including prostitution, malfeasance in office, and tampering with public records, after Louisiana State Police launched an investigation.

According to WBRZ, 56-year-old Terrance Johnson is being accused of paying multiple women for sex while on duty in the French Quarter several times. An unrelated investigation led officials to evidence that uncovered these alleged transactions.

Arrest and Charges Filed

WBRZ reported that Johnson turned himself in on Wednesday and was booked on the following charges:

2 counts of Prostitution

2 counts of Injuring Public Records

3 counts of Malfeasance in Office

At this time, Johnson's bond has not yet been set, but Louisiana State Police say the investigation remains active.

