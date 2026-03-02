(KPEL News) - It never ceases to amaze people who live here how people are always taking shots at Louisiana. This year, Louisiana attained a number 1 spot for something, but unfortunately, it's for being the worst state for women.

WalletHub did its annual analysis of all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and Louisiana came in dead last across a variety of important factors. Let's take a look at how they evaluated things.

This Northern State Is Ranked Number 1 for Women

The official name of the survey is "Best and Worst States for Women (2026)". If you're wondering which state was ranked Number 1, Massachusetts takes the honor. Massachusetts is beautiful, and congratulations to them, but aren't you glad you live in Louisiana?

How WalletHub Measured the Rankings of

Women in Louisiana

Here is an interesting fact from WalletHub: women outnumber men in most states. Who knew? Ladies, the population of America shows that women account for 51%. So, what did the survey examine to reach its findings? Some of the categories included in their analysis were as follows:

Median Earnings for Women

Share of Women Living in Poverty

Quality of Women's Hospitals

Women's Preventive Healthcare

Depression Rate for Women

Friendliness Towards Women's Equality

To look at the areas that were some of the worst rankings for Louisiana, here are some of the areas where Louisiana did poorly.

We Are 43rd for Median Earnings for Female Workers in Louisiana (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

With the 1st spot being the best and the 51st spot being the worst, Louisiana is pretty close to the bottom. A major majority of other states pay women much better than Louisiana.

Louisiana Ranks 43rd When It Comes to Unemployment for Women

Ouch! Women are having a tough time finding work compared to women in most other states. It's no joke that finding work in Louisiana right now can be extremely difficult.

Louisiana Is 47th for the number of Women Who Graduate from High School

In Louisiana, it can be difficult to compare it to other states because, over the last several decades, the number of people graduating from high school has gone up. So, at least that is a little something we can pat ourselves on the back for.

Louisiana's Life Expectancy for Women at Birth Is Much Lower Than Other States

Ouch! This is another statistic that's tough to take. However, when looking at the numbers, a KTAL report found that they can vary widely across parishes. On average, a woman's life expectancy in Louisiana is 72.2 years. Women might want to consider moving to Cameron Parish, where life expectancy for women is 80.2 years!

Women Don't Fair Badly in Louisiana When It Comes to the Number of Women-Owned Businesses

Louisiana, as a state, doesn't fare as badly in terms of the number of women who own businesses. We are pretty much in the middle. Our 28th ranking shows how amazing women in Louisiana are. Louisiana women are willing to get out there and work to make their dreams come true.

Louisiana Women Are at the Bottom When It Comes to Poverty

One of the rankings that feels the worst is that Louisiana comes in at 51st in the number of women who are living in poverty. It's a harsh, brutal fact that women in every other state of the union and the District of Columbia have fewer women living in poverty.

Louisiana Fares Pretty Well When It Comes to Uninsured Women

While we are not closer to the top of this list, Louisiana ranks 26th among the states and the District of Columbia in the number of women insured. When it comes to health coverage costs, Louisiana is at least holding its own among other states.

Louisiana Women Must Do Better in Voting in the Presidential Election

Louisiana women are not in the last position when it comes to voting in Presidential elections, but we are right there. Louisiana ranks 50th among states in the percentage of women who vote for the President of the United States!

Now you are aware of how the state of Louisiana, and more importantly, the women in Louisiana, compare against their counterparts across the country.