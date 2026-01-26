(KPEL News) - In addition to thousands without power and road closures in north Louisiana, officials in Caddo Parish say two people have died because of Winter Storm Fern.

How the Major Winter Storm in North Louisiana Is Impacting the Area

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, two men died due to hypothermia. While the ages were not given by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office, they did confirm that both deaths are related to the winter storm.

Freezing rain, snow, and low temperatures have combined to make major issues for north Louisiana.

Governor Landry Comments Amid Two Deaths in North Louisiana

In a statement on Governor Jeff Landry's Facebook page, he sent out the following message,

Please join Sharon and me in praying for the two lives lost in Caddo Parish due to hypothermia.

getagameplan.org As this winter weather continues, please remember to stay warm and stay inside. For an up-to-date list of warming centers, please visit

Northern Louisiana Road Conditions Remain Extremely Dangerous

Roadways in north Louisiana are still a nightmare. KTBS has a report about what things look like,

How to Protect Yourself From Extreme Cold

In severe weather, the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has information on how to protect yourself from extremely cold temperatures.

Residents who use space heaters are reminded to keep anything flammable at least 3 to 5 feet away. The Office of the State Fire Marshal also reminds residents that space heaters need to be plugged directly into sockets.

Before you head out to any destinations during extremely cold temperatures, make sure you are prepared by layering your clothing, as hypothermia can set in within minutes.

If you have to travel to central or north Louisiana, officials remind you to check 511la.org to confirm roads are open.