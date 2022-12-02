Even great teams have a nemesis that can sometimes get the better of them.

The Notre Dame High Pioneers are one of the premier football programs not only in Acadiana, but in the state of Louisiana. As KLFY points out, the Pios have won six state championships with four of them coming under the leadership of current Head Coach Lewis Cook.

But over the past two previous seasons, another powerhouse program out of LaPlace by the name of St. Charles Catholic has ended their season at this very stage - the state semifinals. SCC may sound familiar to you for a couple of reasons.

St. Charles Catholic Defeated LCA In The State Championship Last Season

The Comets pulled off what many considered an upset and beat the Knights 32-27 in last season's Division III State Championship Game in Yulman Stadium, which is Tulane's home stadium. Not only did SCC have to deal with the damage of Hurricane Ida earlier in the season but LCA came into the game with a 4-game State Championship win streak.

Ragin' Cajuns Running Back Ty Fenroy Starred At SCC

Ty Fenroy, who rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons that he started for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, was a standout running back at St. Charles Catholic. Last year, Fenroy - who coaches at Breaux Bridge High School currently - went back to his hometown of LaPlace to bring relief supplies to people that were still in need following Hurricane Ida.

SCC is 9-3 on the season and won their district title, which included beating the Arch-Manning led Newman Greenies.

Back to Notre Dame

The Pioneers had another impressive season as they dominated their district and gave Southside High their only loss of the regular season.

Quarterback Aidan Mouton leads Notre Dame on offense as he has come back from injury and thrown for over 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns. But the most impressive stat to me is that he has only thrown one interception. As The Advocate details, Mouton has two wide receivers in Grady Faulk and Teddy Menard who are his go-to guys but running back Jake Brouillete's 1,000+ yard, 24 TD season has really helped to pace the offense.

Defensively, Notre Dame has gotten better and better in the playoffs as they pitched a shutout in the quarterfinal round against Episcopal 47-0 and have shut down opposing offenses all season long.

