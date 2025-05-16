Here’s What Louisiana’s Nottoway Plantation Looks Like 24 Hours After Going Up in Flames

WHITE CASTLE, La. – More than 24 hours after flames engulfed part of the historic Nottoway Plantation, crews remain on site, working to control lingering hotspots. The fire, which began Thursday afternoon (May 15) in the south wing of the antebellum mansion, caused significant damage and reignited late in the evening, leading to a partial roof collapse, according to WAFB.

First responders from at least seven fire departments, including Pierre Part Volunteer Fire Department, worked through the night.

Some were able to save small furnishings and artwork from the unaffected areas of the mansion.

Water was still being sprayed onto the structure Friday morning, as shown in photos shared by WAFB’s Chris Nakamoto.

Investigators Still Searching for Cause

According to officials, the fire is believed to have started in a second-floor bedroom, though the official cause remains under investigation. No injuries have been reported.

While early reports suggested the owners would rebuild in line with historic preservation standards, the extent of the damage has prompted them to pause and reassess next steps.

Reactions Range from Mourning to Relief

The fire has sparked an emotional wave of reactions across social media. Iberville Parish President Chris Daigle acknowledged the plantation’s complicated past, describing it as a place that, despite its “undeniably tragic” origins, had become a site of reflection and education over the years.

But not everyone is mourning the loss.

Comment sections across platforms have been filled with tension. Some have expressed sadness over the destruction of what they view as a valuable historic landmark and a chance to learn from the past.

Others voiced a very different perspective—relieved to see a symbol of Louisiana’s slaveholding history literally go up in flames.

Many specifically criticized the use of the venue for weddings and events, calling it inappropriate to “profit off tragedy and abuse.”

What’s Next for Nottoway?

As the smoke clears, questions remain about whether the structure can—or should—be rebuilt. For now, local officials say their focus is on cleanup, safety, and the continuing investigation.

Stay with us for updates on what's next in this major incident.