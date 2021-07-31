Now You Can Smell Like Dolly Parton With New “Scent from Above”

Actress, songwriter, singer, author, businesswoman, humanitarian and country music legend Dolly Parton has a dream finally come true...her own perfume fragrance called "Dolly - Scent from Above".

Dolly's always told fans, "It takes a lot of money to look this cheap", now with her new fragrance "Dolly - Scent from Above", not only can you dress like her, but you can also smell like Dolly as well.

People used to follow me around all through the years saying, 'What are you wearing? It smells so good. I said, well, it's a whole lot of different things, so we'll just call it Dolly. -Dolly told People.com

Parton's new scent is said to have hints of mandarin, peony blossoms, jasmine, vanilla, sandalwood, musk and patchouli.

I call my Dolly perfume “Scent from Above” because it is excellently heavenly. I hope you feel as blessed and as pretty as I do when you wear it. -DollyParton.com

Dolly – Scent from Above Eau de Parfum will be available at ScentBeauty.com and HSN.com beginning July 28th. Ancillary products including a body cream will also be available. -DollyParton.com

Dolly Parton has a new song called, "Sent From Above"

