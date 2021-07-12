Ochsner Lafayette General Staff Mourns the Loss of ER Nurse

A beloved and respected ER nurse at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center has died. Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center staff is mourning the unexpected death of Olivia Guidry who passed away over the weekend.

Guidry was a graduate of LSU Alexandria in nursing and was enrolled in pre-med coursed at LSU Eunice.

Brittany Smith, the sister of Olivia Guidry, posted on Facebook that Olivia was diagnosed with COVID earlier this month and had been put into an induced medical coma.

Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center released the following statement

Many reports have stated that Olivia died due to complications from COVID-19. However, the cause of her untimely death is unclear at this time and will be determined by an autopsy, with results not expected for several days. The appropriate officials have been made aware of her case. We offer our sincerest condolences to the Guidry family and out of privacy and respect for them during this unimaginable time, we cannot provide further comment. We are focused on providing support and counseling to our team members who worked alongside Olivia every day and are mourning the loss of their friend and colleague. -Al Patin, CEO, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center