Police Identify Passenger Who Died from Injuries in Major Louisiana Avenue Crash

A recent traffic collision on Louisiana Avenue has resulted in a fatality. The Lafayette Police Department confirmed that 63-year-old Lisa Barras, a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in the accident, died due to her injuries. The Coroner's Office notified the police of her passing at 9:15 AM on December 22, 2023.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:49 PM on December 21, 2023, involving three vehicles at the intersection of the 500 block of S. Magnolia St. and Louisiana Ave. According to the preliminary investigation, Vehicle #1, traveling northbound, failed to stop at a sign and collided with Vehicle #2, which was heading east on Louisiana Ave. The collision caused Vehicle #2 to veer into oncoming traffic, striking Vehicle #3, where Barras was a passenger.

All individuals involved in the crash were initially transported to Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center. While there was no suspicion of intoxication among the drivers, the crash led to severe injuries, with the driver and passenger of Vehicle #3 being the most critically affected.

The Lafayette Police Department's Traffic Unit continues to investigate the circumstances of the crash. This is a tragic development in the incident, as we extend our sympathies to the family and friends of Lisa Barras during this difficult time.

