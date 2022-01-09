Viagra Saves Female Nurse Hours Away from Being Pulled Off Ventilator

A nurse in the UK just woke up from a 28 day induced coma because of COVID-19, the reason is because of a high dose of the male erectile dysfunction drug Viagra. Doctors believe Viagra can helo save individuals who may otherwise die from COVID-19.

Moncia Almeida, 37, was 72 hours away from death when doctors tried a very unconventional use of a high dose of Viagra. It was a hunch on the part of her doctors, a hunch that saved her life.

Almeida, a specialist respiratory nurse, is calling the bold move by her doctors a "Christmas Miracle", according to The Sun.

Monica Almeida's days were numbered. Just hours away from death, her doctors had tried all conventional methods of fighting the coronavirus including the inhaling of nitric oxide which failed.

That's when doctors decided to try a high dose of Viagra instead. Within 48 hours Viagra dilated Monica airway vessels enough to allow her to breathe on her own.

Viagra may be the very drug that saves people from death due to the coronavirus. There are currently tests being performed to validate the science behind how Viagra works to improve lung function in patients struggling to overcome COVID-19.

Currently, in the UK, coronavirus patients can only be given Viagra if they have given hospitals formal approval for the use of experimental drugs.