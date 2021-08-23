Off Duty NOPD, ZULU Member, Killed on Restaurant Patio in Houston

The City of New Orleans is mourning one of their own in another act of senseless violence today. Officer-Detective Everett Briscoe, who was a beloved member of the community, was shot dead over the weekend while off duty in Houston.

Detective Briscoe was enjoying dinner on the patio of the Grotto Ristorante restaurant in Houston, which is located in the Galleria area at 4715 Westheimer Road. According to investigators, via WWL TV in New Orleans "two armed suspects approached a group of people on the patio and demanded they hand over their belongings. Witnesses said the group complied with the suspects' demands, and at some point, one of the alleged gunmen fired his weapon." The suspects got away with nothing but managed to shoot Officer Briscoe, and another patron, who was taken to the hospital.

A statement from Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club President, Elroy James stated "This tragic loss of Brother Everett Briscoe is rippling through our organization." Detective Briscoe was on the trip with some fellow ZULU members for the weekend, and they were dining together when the shooting happened.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has offered a $10,000 reward for information about the shooting. If you have any information that could help police in identifying the suspects call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).