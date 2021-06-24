Official 2021 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Lineup Announced
The lineup for the 2021 Jazz & Heritage Music Festival has been released. The music kicks off on October 8th and rolls across two weekends, concluding on October 17th. Tickets are available now and we have the full details here.
See the official festival lineup posted to Twitter by @jazzfest below.
Who is headlining Jazz Fest 2021?
Standout acts from this year's lineup include...
- Dead & Company
- Stevie Nicks
- Foo Fighters
- Jimmy Buffet & The Coral Reefer Band
- Lizzo
- Demi Lovato
- The Black Crowes
- H.E.R.
- Brandi Carlile
- Norah Jones
- Tedeschi Trucks Band
- The Beach Boys
- Ludacris
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
- Wu-Tang Clan feat. The Soul Rebels
- Ziggy Marley: Songs of Bob Marley
- Elvis Costello & The Imposters
- Randy Newman
- The Revivalists
- The Isley Brothers
- Tank and The Bangas
- Big Freedia
- Preservation Hall Jazz Band
- Galactic
- Rebirth Brass Band
- Ivan Neville's Dumpstaphunk
- Anders Osborne
- Tab Benoit
- Lost Bayou Ramblers
... and many more.
Where can I buy tickets for Jazz Fest 2021?
Head to the official website for the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival by clicking HERE.
Where does Jazz Fest 2021 take place?
The fun goes down just about 10 minutes from the French Quarter at the Fair Grounds Race Course - 1751 Gentilly Boulevard.
Where in New Orleans should I stay for Jazz Fest?
Jazz Fest has a full list of hotels to choose from on their website. Just click HERE.
Does the Jazz Fest 2021 lineup change from Weekend 1 to Weekend 2?
Yes. If you have any act in particular that you want to see at this year's Jazz Fest, be sure to check out the weekend lineups on the festival's official website by clicking HERE.
Information on the 2021 Jazz Fest in New Orleans.
For all general information and FAQ's, visit the official website of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage festival by clicking HERE.