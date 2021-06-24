Official 2021 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Lineup Announced

The lineup for the 2021 Jazz & Heritage Music Festival has been released. The music kicks off on October 8th and rolls across two weekends, concluding on October 17th. Tickets are available now and we have the full details here.

See the official festival lineup posted to Twitter by @jazzfest below.

Who is headlining Jazz Fest 2021?

Standout acts from this year's lineup include...

Dead & Company

Stevie Nicks

Foo Fighters

Jimmy Buffet & The Coral Reefer Band

Lizzo

Demi Lovato

The Black Crowes

H.E.R.

Brandi Carlile

Norah Jones

Tedeschi Trucks Band

The Beach Boys

Ludacris

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Wu-Tang Clan feat. The Soul Rebels

Ziggy Marley: Songs of Bob Marley

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Randy Newman

The Revivalists

The Isley Brothers

Tank and The Bangas

Big Freedia

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Galactic

Rebirth Brass Band

Ivan Neville's Dumpstaphunk

Anders Osborne

Tab Benoit

Lost Bayou Ramblers

... and many more.

Where can I buy tickets for Jazz Fest 2021?

Head to the official website for the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival by clicking HERE.

Where does Jazz Fest 2021 take place?

The fun goes down just about 10 minutes from the French Quarter at the Fair Grounds Race Course - 1751 Gentilly Boulevard.

Where in New Orleans should I stay for Jazz Fest?

Jazz Fest has a full list of hotels to choose from on their website. Just click HERE.

Does the Jazz Fest 2021 lineup change from Weekend 1 to Weekend 2?

Yes. If you have any act in particular that you want to see at this year's Jazz Fest, be sure to check out the weekend lineups on the festival's official website by clicking HERE.

For all general information and FAQ's, visit the official website of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage festival by clicking HERE.

