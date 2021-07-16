Oklahoma Woman Arrested After Commenting On Police Department’s Facebook Post

Reports say that an Oklahoma woman was arrested after commenting on a social media post made by the Tulsa Police Department. The post offered a reward for information on the commenter's whereabouts, to which she wanted to know, "where's the reward money at".

Lorraine Graves, who is allegedly an accessory to murder, was tracked down by authorities just one day after making a Facebook comment on a post, which offered reward money for information on her whereabouts. The woman's comment showed her curiosity about where that reward money may be, but you know what they say about curiosity.

According to the report, Lorraine Graves was wanted by the Tulsa Police Department for accessory to murder. The department listed Graves as their 'Weekly Most Wanted' in a Facebook post and set a reward for the public's information on her whereabouts. This is when Graves got a little too cute on social media.

The wanted woman commented on the department's Facebook post, asking about where the reward money was at. Other commenters were shocked that she would actually comment under the post asking for her whereabouts, but the damage was done. This made the Tulsa Police Department's job easy.

The report says that Graves was arrested the very next day by detectives on an accessory to murder charge. She now sits in jail with bond set at $500,000.

With a case alleging Graves as an accessory to murder, it is important to keep in mind that someone lost their lives in this situation. I hope the best for family and loved ones of the victim during this difficult time.

But, the shear stupidity of someone who is wanted by authorities to actually comment on the very social media post asking for information on their whereabouts is mind-boggling. Graves clearly did not have a grasp on the capabilities of police departments to utilize social media activity in an investigation.

This makes Graves' arrest story one of the most ridiculous I have seen in quite some time. If it is found that she was in fact an accessory to the murder in question, Graves deserves every bit of her potential prison sentence for her actions.